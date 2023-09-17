Bully Ray Says Cody Rhodes' Ascent To WWE Main Event Superstar Is 'Brick By Brick'

During a recent episode of "Busted Open," co-host Bully Ray explained why he wants to see Cody Rhodes move over to "WWE SmackDown."

"Couple of new faces, couple of new rivalries over there on 'SmackDown," Ray said. "And now time to get him in line with Roman Reigns for the inevitable showdown at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. I want to see Cody on 'SmackDown.' I don't know what's left for him on 'Raw.'"

Bully Ray also went on to analyze how Rhodes has become a main event superstar "brick by brick" through his connections with young fans.

"Dave, how have I been explaining Cody's build to everyone on this show? Fan by fan, brick by brick," Ray said. "When you see this video, this will be just another example of all of the other great examples out there with Cody involved. This is not Cody giving away his weight belt. This was a kid who was in the third row whose mother or father is holding him up, and the kid is so starstruck to see him, to see Cody standing in front of him. Then Cody says something or they make eye contact, whatever it is, and the kid just starts crying and says, 'I love you, Cody.' That's Jedi-level, lighting from the fingertips, babyface power."

Ray added, "Cody is making mom and dad look like a hero. Because Cody is resonating with the kids, and the kids are asking mom and dad to go to 'Raw.' Now mom and dad are taking the kid to 'Raw.' Now the kid gets to interact with Cody, thus making mom and dad the hero. Now mom and dad are as big of a fan of Cody as the kid is."

