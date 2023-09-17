Matthew McConaughey Talks Recent WWE Stories, Including Cody Rhodes Vs. Brock Lesnar

This year's SummerSlam smashed various gate and viewership records and the show itself was widely praised by fans and pundits alike, with many applauding the matches and stories that unfolded at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Actor and lifelong wrestling fan Matthew McConaughey was among those viewers who thoroughly enjoyed the PLE that took place on August 5.

Speaking on "WWE's The Bump" earlier this week, McConaughey revealed that he and his 15-year-old son Levi watched the show together, and the match that excited them the most was Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar. The match was special to them because "The American Nightmare" made a miraculous comeback after suffering a vicious beatdown from "The Beast Incarnate."

"We caught the Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar [match], we caught the Roman Reigns family saga that he has going," McConaughey said. "I did not think Rhodes was going to come back after the beating he took. We do have a lot of fun. We actually have a mat in our house ... especially if the two boys [Levi and Livingston] are going at it about something, I tell them, 'Take it to that mat. Go work it out.'"

McConaughey added that, often, he's forced to intervene and stop his boys from beating each other up on their homemade wrestling mat, while recounting his younger years as a fan of the business. "I used to go to a lot of matches when I was younger," he revealed. "I used to go to Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana [to watch events]."

While McConaughey didn't specify the shows he visited, Hirsch Coliseum was home to several Mid-South, WCW/JCP, and UWF shows in the '80s and held its last-ever wrestling show in January 2015 when WWE visited the venue for a house show. McConaughey also revealed that WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was his favorite wrestler growing up.