WWE SmackDown Preview 9/15: John Cena To Appear On Grayson Waller Effect, More

John Cena is set to appear on "The Grayson Waller Effect" on this evening's episode of "WWE SmackDown" at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The 16-time world champion, who returned to the blue brand two weeks ago, previously interacted with Grayson Waller during his surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank premium live event in London, England. Waller interrupted Cena that night and was eventually given an Attitude Adjustment. Cena is now scheduled to be in attendance at every "SmackDown" taping until October 27, which means tonight's segment could result in a possible Cena-Waller match down the line.

In addition to that planned segment, LA Knight and The Miz will collide in a WWE Payback 2023 rematch. Knight got the better of "The A-Lister" at that premium live event, which saw Cena serve as the special guest referee. On last Friday's episode of "SmackDown," Knight was interrupted by Waller and Austin Theory while he was about to accept Miz's challenge for another match. He went on to defeat Theory in singles action. Later that night, Knight interacted with Paul Heyman after storming into Adam Pearce's office to lock down his rematch with Miz for this evening's broadcast.

No other matches or segments have been announced as of this writing, but fans may learn what's next for Jimmy Uso. Seven nights ago, Uso, who has been claiming that he is still a part of The Bloodline, was defeated by AJ Styles in the main event. Earlier that evening, Heyman said he would handle "Jimmy Uso business" with reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns so he could bring the family back together.