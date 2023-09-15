Matt Hardy On The 'Plane Ride From Hell' & WWE's Vince McMahon Tackling Kurt Angle

During a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," former WWE star Matt Hardy opened up about his experience on the infamous 2002 "plane ride from hell."

"Of course, I was on it, and I have a ton of memories," Hardy said. "I'll never forget, they worked really hard to get me on that 'Dark Side of the Ring' episode of Plane Ride from Hell. I very politely declined because I knew no good was — well, too, if you speak the facts and how things really went down in society and you're showing you're a good-natured person and you have to say these terrible things about people you may genuinely like. Or maybe people who have done good things to you."

Hardy explained, "It's like a lose-lose situation in many ways, and I thought we saw many examples of that, like with Tommy Dreamer, who is one of the sweetest guys in the world and really wants what's best for everyone, but he was just kind of put in an impossible situation."