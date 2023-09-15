Corey Graves Explains Why Becky Lynch's Title Win Is A Positive For WWE NXT

Becky Lynch won the "NXT" Women's Championship for the first time ever earlier this week and, in the wake of her title win, some expressed displeasure and opposition to her victory over Tiffany Stratton. But as "WWE SmackDown" commentator Corey Graves pointed out on his "After The Bell" podcast, Lynch provided a big boost to the "NXT" ratings – driving the show to its highest viewership numbers in nearly three years. That, combined with Lynch's star power and veteran experience, is a recipe for success, according to him. Further explaining why Lynch's win is a positive for "NXT," Graves laid out the benefits of her new association with the developmental brand.

"Maybe you only watch Monday Night Raw, but 'Becky Lynch is my favorite. I'm going to watch everything Becky does. Oh, she's going to 'NXT.' I'm going to watch this.' While you're watching, while you're waiting to see 'The Man' do her thing, you are now exposed to the rest of the 'NXT' roster," he shared. "You get to see what the 'NXT' roster is capable of. You also now have a measuring stick. Internally, from a business perspective, the higher-ups, the officials in WWE can look and say, 'All right, we know what Becky can do. This woman won the main event of WrestleMania. How does Tiffany compare? No one expects Tiffany to be on that level yet, but can Tiffany hang? Is Tiffany capable of maybe a bigger opportunity, a bigger spotlight?'" he added.

Regardless of who steps up to Lynch next, Graves believes an opportunity to face Lynch in "NXT" serves multiple purposes — allowing "NXT" talent to prove themselves while also drawing more eyes to the product. In the midst of working with Lynch, up-and-coming talent also have the benefit of learning from a performer with more television and in-ring experience. For those reasons, Graves thinks everyone should be excited to have Lynch on "NXT."

