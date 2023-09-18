TJ Wilson Weighs In On The Growth Of WWE's Angelo Dawkins

While his venture into WWE began dressed in sweatpants and house shoes, Angelo Dawkins, who is now a multi-time tag team champion, has demonstrated a great amount of growth in the years since his arrival in 2012. During a recent episode of "Out of Character," backstage producer TJ Wilson weighed in with his thoughts on Dawkins' progression.

"He has put so much work in, and I will never take any credit for anybody's hard work. He has put in so much hard work, and it's a great energy to be around," Wilson shared. "Not only does he put in the work for himself, but when he's there, he keeps the energy really high for everybody else. He's a leader. He's absolutely a leader, and he just continues to prove that week after week. He'll be on the road, he'll be on the live events. He'll be at TV [tapings]," he added, "and then he'll still come to my ring, which is a 20-minute drive from my house, but it's at least 90 minutes from his house and then back. He's coming every time, man."

Since ascending to WWE's main roster in 2019, Dawkins and tag team partner Montez Ford have together secured one reign as "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions and one as "Raw" Tag Team Champions. In the midst of elevating his resume, Dawkins has also strengthened his fashion game as well through the Street Profits' recent alignment with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, which prompted both Ford and Dawkins to add more suits to their wardrobe.

