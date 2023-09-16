Fans Split On Match Of Labor Day Weekend - Two From WWE Payback, One From AEW All Out

This year's Labor Day weekend gave wrestling fans reasons aplenty to rejoice. On the WWE side of things, fans were witness to the Payback event, which included matches such as Seth Rollins versus Shinsuke Nakamura, Becky Lynch versus Trish Stratus inside a steel cage, and a street fight pitting Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn versus The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. On the AEW side of things, fans were treated to instant classics such as Konosuke Takeshita versus Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley versus Orange Cassidy, and Bryan Danielson versus Ricky Starks. Thereafter, even the "WWE Raw" on Labor Day Monday proved to be a sizzling affair headlined by the GUNTHER vs. Chad Gable bout.

Elsewhere, Pro Wrestling Noah's N-1 Victory tournament final — pitting Go Shiozaki against Kenoh — and Day 14 of STARDOM's 5STAR Grand Prix also took place on Labor Day weekend, the latter of which included matches such as Syuri versus Mayu Iwatani, and Giulia versus Risa Sera. Clearly, fans enjoying the holiday weekend had plenty of options to choose from.

So, which match from the weekend provided fans with the most excitement? As per the results of a Wrestling Inc. survey conducted on X, the tag team street fight pitting Owens & Zayn against Balor & Priest received the most votes, closely followed by the steel cage match between Lynch and Stratus. The third place in the poll went to the brutal strap match between Danielson and Starks, a match that marked the in-ring return of "The American Dragon" from injury. Finally, Moxley's victory over Cassidy for the AEW International Championship secured the fourth place in the poll, the results of which can be seen below.