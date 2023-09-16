AEW's Jon Moxley Details The Toll Wrestling Has Taken On His Body

AEW International Champion Jon Moxley wrestled 63 matches in 2022 and is nearing the 50-match mark in 2023, a testament to his workhorse mentality. Even more remarkably, Moxley has pushed his body to the limit regardless of the number of people he's wrestled in front of — be it fewer than 1,000 people at Washington Hall for a DEFY event or in the presence of over 70,000 people at Wembley Stadium for AEW All In. As Moxley continues to give his all for the sake of fans, the three-time AEW World Champion has revealed that the traveling and logistical aspects of being a pro wrestler have taken a bigger toll on his body than the actual in-ring action.

"Nothing, to me, is worse, or does more damage, than just the traveling," Moxley said in a rare interview with "The Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast." "For years, traveling was my job. The wrestling part was kind of a reward at the end of the day, but your life becomes [all] traveling at a certain point in this game, and it's really amazing how that adds up on your body."

In a remarkable revelation, Moxley noted that a doctor recently gave him a chilling assessment of the current state of the joints in his body.

"A doctor last year told me that I have the arthritis of a 70-year-old man," Moxley revealed. "And that was quite humbling. That was a year or two ago, so by now it's like a 70 [to a] 72-year-old man. I don't move very well in the mornings ... Thank God shows are at night, by then I'm pretty loosened up. If wrestling shows took place in the mornings, .... [or] if we started doing like those early territory-style studio TV tapings on Sunday mornings, I would have retired. I'd be done. There's a lot of times I can't even move before noon."