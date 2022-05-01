As mentioned last week DEFY Wrestling held their Wild One’s event in Seattle last night, headlined by Jon Moxley vs. ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor. For the first time in the promotion’s history, DEFY revealed that they were streaming the show live as an offering from both DEFY and the Pluto TV Pro Wrestling channel last night.

After the bloody war between Mox and Lawlor in the main event, Jon celebrated with the crowd and gave them a final promo before the evening concluded. As he spoke, Mox gave a tease that his fellow Blackpool Combat Club teammate Bryan Danielson might be showing up at a DEFY event to team with him.

You can see the full results below:

* Nick Wayne, Swerve Strickland & Adam Brooks def. Christopher Daniels & Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)

* Big Damo def. Kevin Blackwood

* PCW Ultra Women’s Championship Match

Danika Della Rogue (c) def. Kikyo

* SCHAFF def. Timothy Thatcher

* Steve Migs def. El Phantasmo

* DEFY Tag Team Championship Match:

The Bollywood Boyz (Harv Sihra & Gurv Sihra) (c) def. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)

* Jon Moxley defeated Tom Lawlor

Mox and Lawlor had an absolute WAR #DefyWildOnes pic.twitter.com/BQW6oa2SN6 — Zachary Kynaston (@VaultBoyZK) May 1, 2022

The pop when Moxley mention American Dragon #DEFYWildOnes pic.twitter.com/wxVynzzAjO — JoeyDefy (@JoeyDefy) May 1, 2022

The Pluto TV Pro Wrestling channel launched in February 2021. Pluto TV has partnered with Mark Out Media and IWTV since the channel’s inception, and has featured episodes of DEFY NOW, along with offerings from other promotions.

There is also a Pluto TV channel dedicated to Impact Wrestling that replays past events from the company’s history. Another is a Spanish-language channel dedicated to Mexico’s AAA promotion.

