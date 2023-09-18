Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises AEW's Bryan Danielson As He Prepares To End In-Ring Career

As Bryan Danielson enters the final stretch run of his illustrious career, ardent fans of the wrestler — such as Freddie Prinze Jr. — have a greater appreciation for "The American Dragon" and plan to savor each of his final matches before he hangs up the tights. On a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," Prinze Jr. explained why Danielson's in-ring return at All Out turned him into a babyface, by default, even as his Blackpool Combat Club buddies portray heel characters on AEW TV.

"Over the next year, I don't know if there's gonna be a bigger babyface than Bryan Danielson," Prinze Jr. stressed. "He basically announced that he has a year left of wrestling ...This being his last year, I'm telling you right now, he will do no wrong in the eyes of fans. He can do anything he wants to anyone in the company, and it'll come off like a babyface because your favorite football player just told you this is his last season."

Prinze Jr. feels that Danielson was "looked over" in WWE and had to force Vince McMahon's hand into pushing him as a top star, and the fact that Danielson got everything over, including his tag team with Kane, is a testament to his greatness. The man behind the Yes Movement "is one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever," Prinze Jr. said of Danielson. "His skills on the mic developed over the years to the point where ... [he's at] a very high level," Prinze Jr. added. Looking ahead to Danielson's final year as a full-time wrestler, Prinze Jr. can't contain his excitement for the upcoming Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. bout at WrestleDream. "This guy is a special, special wrestler. He's a man's man ... We're lucky to have seen him wrestle."