Video: WWE CCO Triple H Makes Cameo On Showtime's Business Drama 'Billions'

The latest Season 7 episode of Showtime's hit business drama "Billions" featured a cameo from none other than WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H. One scene shows Chuck Rhoades, portrayed by Paul Giamatti, walking into an empty "WWE Raw" arena at Barclays Center alongside "The Game." Rhoades asked Triple H if it feels different walking to the ring as a businessman as opposed to a performer.

Triple H responded, "Man, I still feel every bump. Whether you're giving them, whether you're taking them, whether you're scripting them... Look, you could do it. When this crowd comes alive, you come alive. There is nothing else like this."

Rhoades expressed that he needed to turn one guy heel and one guy babyface in one move. Triple H then explained how he could pull it off in wrestling terms.

"Double turn. Tough to pull off, but, when it's done right, one of my personal favorites," Triple H said. "You need to let the heel come in and get the heat from the crowd. Then your babyface comes and gets the pop."

You can check out the clip embedded below:

Chuck Rhoades getting advice from Triple H in the latest episode of Billions@SHO_Billions 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xmsKzbHIZz — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) September 15, 2023

Triple H isn't the first WWE superstar to appear on "Billions," as Becky Lynch was previously featured as herself in the Season 5 premiere in May 2020. Her cameo also included dialogue as it related to both the pro wrestling and business industries.

