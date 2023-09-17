Jon Moxley Expounds On The Value He Provides For AEW & Tony Khan

AEW star Jon Moxley recently was interviewed by Rick Ucchino of "The Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast," where the AEW International Champion spoke about priding himself on being that one guy that AEW CEO Tony Khan can rely on when there is an emergency.

"We take a lot of pride in our work, and our work ethic, and our standard that we set," said Moxley. "You know, the way we do the job, to be one of those guys that's like reliable, kind of always there. The downside is it's very, very easy to take you for granted."

Moxley later added that in one of the last conversations he had with Vince McMahon, McMahon admitted he and WWE took him for granted for his always-ready attitude. The Blackpool Combat Club member also praised his rival Orange Cassidy's performance at All Out. It was Cassidy who Moxley defeated to become the new champion.

"Orange Cassidy pulled off an amazing performance. He lost, but he pulled off an amazing performance in his first ever pay-per-view main event. That was not planned in the weeks out. In fact, everything would have looked completely different, but that's kind of how it's gonna go. If you're gonna have any success in wrestling, it's very rarely going to go according to plan. You got to be ready to take [the] opportunity when it's there."

Moxley later added that when plans go awry, wrestlers have to be ready to "surf" the wave and he admitted that every opportunity that he was given in his career actually came out of the blue.

