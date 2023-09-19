WWE Superstar Bianca Belair Discusses Upcoming Hulu Reality Series, 'The Crawfords'

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are going to be the next WWE Superstars to get a taste of the reality television lifestyle with their upcoming show "The Crawfords," and the "EST Of WWE" recently revealed to Metro that they're wrapping up filming it.

The series, which is set to air on Hulu, will give a deep dive into the real lives of the popular WWE Superstars. While their relationship hasn't been hidden from WWE fans it hasn't truly been explored, with this show giving audiences a better chance to know what they're like together outside of the WWE bubble. However, even though Belair is currently filming the series it wasn't something she was always keen on.

"I was always somebody that was like, 'I will never do reality TV, I have no desire to do it.' And I learned to never say never very quickly," she said. "It was different for me because everybody sees my husband –- who everybody in the ring is who he is at home, he's high energy, he's full of life, full of joy, yelling, screaming, singing."

Belair admitted that in real life she's a little more low-key as she likes to relax and do her DIY projects, which often include creating her own ring gear and helping other WWE Superstars with their outfits. However, now she has to deal with turning that side of her life into an entertaining show.

"I'm used to having the cameras in my face at work and now they're in my home," she said. "How do I just be normal now? I don't need to turn it on to be Bianca Belair. It's a different dynamic."

Other wrestlers such as The Miz, Maryse, Cody Rhodes, and those who were part of the "Total Divas" cast have all benefitted from showcasing different aspects of their lives, allowing fans to learn more about them and their true selves.