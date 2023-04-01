Bianca Belair Helps Other WWE Superstars With Their Outfits

While Bianca Belair is most well known for her amazing in-ring athleticism, there's another talent Belair has developed in WWE which is something fans see from her week in and week out and may not even know it.

In an interview with "DC 101," Belair revealed she makes her own ring gear, which is a talent she is more than willing to share backstage.

"Some will come to me last minute in the locker room. If there's a wardrobe malfunction, I've hand sewn some of the gear on some of the ladies, even some of the announcers if they've busted a hole in their dress. I'm in there helping them sew it up," she said. "We definitely come up with gear ideas and bounce ideas off each other, like what would you do. I make my own gear but still bounce ideas off of other Superstars."

The star's gear-making has apparently hit surplus levels, according to her husband Montez Ford, who she also makes clothing for. While Belair mainly makes her gear at home, for the 2022 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, she made her gear for the event while on the road.

Belair has showcased some special outfits during her WWE career, one of which was the gear she wore for last year's WrestleMania which was actually made from a fan design. Whether or not she has something special made for her third WrestleMania match this weekend remains to be seen. Belair will be defending her "WWE Raw" Women's Championship against Asuka this Sunday on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.