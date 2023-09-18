Busted Open's Dave LaGreca To The Rock: 'You're Disrespectful To The Business Of WWE'

Prior to his appearance on "WWE SmackDown" this past Friday, The Rock grabbed headlines by appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," and revealing that a match between him and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 had been "locked in," before things fell through. He further raised eyebrows by stating the match could still happen next year, at WrestleMania 40. While seemingly uncontroversial, Rock's remarks caught the ire of "Busted Open" host, Dave LaGreca. In a clip from today's show posted on X, LaGreca stunned co-hosts Bully Ray and Mark Henry by launching into a tirade against the wrestling legend and Hollywood star.

"Why, why in God's name would The Rock make the comments that he made on Pat McAfee's show?" LaGreca said. "The match between The Rock and Roman didn't happen at WrestleMania 39, for whatever reason, it didn't happen. But why mention that? Why say that? Because that just kills what we did see at WrestleMania 39 ... Excuse me Rock, but it's not all about you, Mr. Movie Star. They actually built a story that the fans are invested in, and they actually have somebody that they love in Cody Rhodes.