WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Calls 'Bulls***' On Larry Zybysko's NWO Claim

While this isn't the first time he's said something along these lines, Larry Zbyszko's recent claims that he was the mastermind behind the nWo storyline has seemed to ruffle some feathers. Eric Bischoff was to respond to Zbyszko's statement, kindly refuting the idea that Zbyszko had anything to do with the creative direction of the famous WCW stable, though he did credit Zbyszko for indirectly naming the group, and that Zbyszko's main creative pitches back then revolved around a return to the ring.

On the latest episode of "Kliq This," nWo founding member Kevin Nash was informed of Zbyszko's recent remarks. Like Bischoff, Nash was quick to refute the idea that Zbyszko was involved in the nWo storyline; unlike Bischoff, he wasn't as kind to Zbyszko.

"That's the first I've heard of it," Nash said. "I call b******t ... It's crazy because the only persons I've ever had a conversation with was Eric and Kevin Sullivan ... You know what though? Eric Bischoff says it best. You ask five people who were in the room, and you will get five completely different [stories]."

Despite denying Zbyszko's claims, Nash, like Bishoff, noted that he always got along with "The Living Legend" and overall had no problem with him. He also pointed out that Zbyszko got along quite well with Nash's Outsiders partner, and fellow nWo founder, Scott Hall, who feuded with Zbyszko starting in late 1997, with Zbyszko defeating Hall by disqualification at WCW/nWo Souled Out in January 1998. As of this writing, Zbyszko hasn't responded to either Bischoff or Nash's denials regarding his remarks.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription