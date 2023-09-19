Reported Reason Behind Late Changes To Monday Night's WWE Raw

Some late changes were made to the lineup for tonight's episode of "WWE Raw."

According to PWInsider, Tegan Nox was originally set to answer the open challenge issued by the new "NXT" Women's Champion, Becky Lynch. However, at some point before the show, Nox was pulled from the title match and replaced by Natalya, who has reportedly earned plenty of praise backstage following her involvement in the Superstar Spectacle in India.

The segment started with Lynch coming out and cutting a promo about how important the belt is to her and revealing that she would also be live on "NXT" tomorrow night with the belt. Natalya eventually came out, calling Lynch a "hypocritical ginger witch" and answering the challenge. The 15-year veteran ended up losing the match to Lynch, getting rolled up by the new champion following a back-and-forth match.

Getting back to Nox, she was relegated to a match against Xia Li that was recorded for "WWE Main Event."

Another key change to tonight's episode, according to PWInsider, was to push the match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet deeper into the show. The reported reasoning behind this was a desire by WWE officials to position more star power later in the episode, namely WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who was involved in segments before and after the Nakamura-Ricocet match.