WWE's Natalya Reportedly Getting Commended Backstage For Her Performance In India

WWE star Natalya has reportedly received respect and admiration from the company's management after WWE's recent show in India.

"Fightful Select" has reported that WWE has been impressed by the former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion for showing leadership and commitment to the cause after she offered to wrestle twice on the Superstar Spectacle show. She volunteered to do double duty for the show in Hyderabad, India after Becky Lynch wasn't allowed to board her flight due to a tear in her passport.

Natalya was advertised to face WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in a singles match, while Lynch was to take on Zoey Stark. As per the report, WWE initially discussed having a triple threat match between Ripley, Stark, and Natalya for the Women's World Championship after Lynch dropped out from the show. But Natalya came forward and extended her offer to wrestle Stark first, and Ripley later in the night.

The first match between Stark and Natalya was billed as a #1 contender's match for the WWE Women's World Championship, which the latter won, but Natalya lost to Ripley later in the show. The Canadian star embraced and shared moments with her fans, even going the extra mile by taking selfies with them, a gesture that firmly cemented her status as a fan favorite.

The Superstar Spectacle show was main evented by John Cena and Seth Rollins, who faced Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match. Cena and Rollins got the win in front of a boisterous crowd, with Rollins later acknowledging that it was one of the loudest crowds he'd ever appeared in front of.