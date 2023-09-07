Becky Lynch Says She Will Miss WWE Show In India Due To Passport Issue

WWE has been dealt a blow ahead of its upcoming trip to India, with former women's champion Becky Lynch saying that she is unable to travel due to a passport issue.

For the first time since December 2017, the sports entertainment juggernaut will travel to India for the Superstar Spectacle event, with the likes of John Cena, Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day all advertised to compete.

However, as revealed via her social media on Wednesday night, Lynch was not allowed to board her flight to India due to what she calls a "small tear" in her passport.

I'm sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you – but as there was a tiny tear in my passport l have not been allowed to board my flight. 😔 @qatarairways — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 7, 2023

WWE has yet to announce a replacement for Lynch on the tour. Rhea Ripley and Natalya are already slated to square off for the WWE Women's World Championship at the show in Hyderabad, while Indian stars Sanga and Veer of Indus Sher will also be in action. The announcement of WWE's return to India came after the company signed a five-year rights deal with Sony Pictures Networks India. However, the event is not expected to be broadcast to a worldwide audience.