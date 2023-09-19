Damian Priest & Finn Balor Defending Undisputed WWE Tag Titles On Next Week's Raw

The Judgment Day seemingly fell short in its recruitment efforts toward "Main Event" Jey Uso on this week's "WWE Raw." If Damian Priest and Finn Balor aren't on top of their game next week, they could be a little lighter in the gold department as well.

It was announced on "Raw" that former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will challenge Priest and Balor on next week's show, in an effort to regain the belts they lost to Judgment Day at Payback. The former champs have been intertwined with The Judgment Day for weeks facing various combinations of opponents, and hit the ring early on "Raw" to ward off an attack on Cody Rhodes following "The American Nightmare's" win over Dominik Mysterio.

Uso received encouragement from Balor, Priest, and Mysterio during his main event match with Drew McIntyre, answering their overtures mid-match by delivering a superkick to each man. By the time he turned around, however, he received a decisive Claymore from McIntyre, in turn losing the match.

Back in April at WrestleMania 39, Jey and his brother Jimmy fell to Owens and Zayn. As the former champions now focus their efforts on regaining tag team gold from Priest and Balor, it will be interesting to see what role, if any, Uso plays in that match. Owens wasn't convinced about trusting Jey when Zayn and Rhodes attempted to vouch for the former Bloodline member on this week's "Raw," which could be a wrinkle to the story if not a factor of some sort in next week's title match.