Eric Bischoff Names WWE Talent He'd Pick As As Top Star In Pro Wrestling

Eric Bischoff is all in on the idea of Cody Rhodes becoming the next face of WWE.

On a recent episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff was asked to handpick one current wrestler from any promotion that he'd build a company around. In response, Bischoff explained why "The American Nightmare" possesses all the requisite tools to replace Roman Reigns as WWE's top star, adding that Rhodes is already on the brink of becoming the top star in the entire industry.

"Cody," Bischoff responded without hesitation. "And I say that — not because I like Cody personally, which I do, or because I have the utmost respect for his dad Dusty, which I do ... it's not any of that. If you just look at what Cody represents, see what he's doing in public — he is handling being the face of that company [WWE], which he is not yet, but he might as well be. Cody is 100 percent on top of his game at every element of the industry that matters the most."

"If I had to put all of my eggs in one basket, I'd have a basket of Cody Rhodes' eggs," Bischoff added.

Over the 18 months or so, WWE has been steadily building up Rhodes as the successor to Reigns, as evidenced by the amount of screen time he receives on a weekly basis, not to mention his near-spotless win/loss record. Furthermore, Brock Lesnar raising Rhodes' arm at SummerSlam and John Cena embracing Rhodes on an episode of "WWE Raw" in March are also viewed as signs of WWE's public stamp of approval of the former AEW EVP.

As Rhodes continues to build momentum, it is widely rumored that he will receive his rematch against Reigns at WrestleMania 40, a year after he failed to "finish the story" by not capturing the title that eluded his late father.