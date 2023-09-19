Backstage Details On Canceled Becky Lynch Vs. Tegan Nox Match Planned For WWE Raw

Despite operating under new ownership, WWE is still WWE, and that means that there were last-minute changes to this week's episode of "Raw."

Fightful Select is reporting that "NXT" Women's Champion Becky Lynch's open challenge on "Raw" was set to be answered by Tegan Nox, in what would've been Nox's first "Raw" match since July 3. Lynch reportedly lobbied for Nox to get the spot and Nox's appearance was in the script for most of the day. However, ten minutes before doors opened in Salt Lake City, Utah, Nox was pulled from the match and replaced by Natalya. No specific reason was given for the switch, though management has been speaking highly of Natalya since she stepped in for Lynch at the Superstar Spectacle in India. Lynch had been barred from traveling to the show due to a small tear in her passport.

Nox was instead slotted into one of the matches taped for "WWE Main Event" on Monday, which was originally scheduled for Natalya. Nox defeated Xia Li on the "Main Event" taping.

Nox has been having a rough 2023, as not only was she swapped out of the "NXT" Women's Title match on Monday, but also has been absent from the Monday night program, to which she was drafted in May of this year. Nox's only appearance since the draft was her previously mentioned appearance in the July 3 tag team turmoil match. Nox was also one of Bayley's original choices for her Damage CTRL faction, which formed in the middle of last year.