WBD Adding Live Sports Tier To Max Streaming Platform, Perhaps Paving The Way For AEW

The streaming platform Max is finally entering the world of live streaming, and more importantly, live sports. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that on October 5, Warner Bros Discovery will be launching a $10 add-on to its Max streaming platform called Bleacher Report Sports Add-On (or B/R Sports), named for the company's sports PPV platform. The launch will mean that WBD will be able to broadcast select MLB playoff games, as the new add on will feature WBD's current licenses with MLB, the NBA and the NHL.

There is currently no word on whether the platform will include All Elite Wrestling, which already airs its PPVs on the original Bleacher Report Live service. Sean Ross Sapp said earlier today that Sports Business Journal is reporting there are not currently any plans to feature AEW on the announced add-on, though this could always change.

AEW has been considering a way to bring the product to a streaming platform, with AEW President Tony Khan already operating the service that currently broadcasts "ROH on HonorClub." Max's live-streaming capabilities were reportedly finalized in August; earlier this year, AEW's reality program "AEW All Access" was moved from TBS to the Max platform, marking the first time AEW content was available on Max.

Over the summer, AEW trademarked the name "AEW Plus" with specific language regarding the streaming of wrestling material. As it stands, AEW does not have a streaming platform in the United States, though their PPVs and TV shows are available to international subscribers through FITE TV.