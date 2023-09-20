AEW Collision Ratings Stay Flat For Third Episode Of The Post-Punk Era

"AEW Collision" held out in the ratings on Saturday, its third week without the former face of the promotion, CM Punk.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that, facing stiff competition from the NCAA, "Collision" was only down 2% this week, with 467,000 viewers tuning in on Saturday night. The 18-49 demographic was up 1%, with 200,000 in the coveted demo tuning in. The highest-rated segment of the program in both demographics was the overrun, which saw the conclusion of AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander's title defense against Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

The lowest-rated segment was the conclusion of the opening match that saw Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli defeated by Big Bill and Ricky Starks.

Saturday's show also featured an AEW World Tag Team title match that saw FTR defend the titles against the Iron Savages. After the match, FTR was challenged by independent tag team sensation The Workhorsemen. In other tag team news, The Righteous earned a win over The Hardys and called out MJF and Adam Cole after the match. John Silver was also able to sneak a win over AEW World Trios Champion Anthony Bowens on the program.

The show was AEW's last program before Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," the third annual show from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY. The main event will see hometown hero MJF defend the AEW World title against Samoa Joe. Also set for the show is an AEW International Championship Match between Jon Moxley and Rey Fenix. There will also be an episode of "AEW Rampage" taped after "Grand Slam."