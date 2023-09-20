WWE NXT Results (9/19): Carmelo Hayes Vs. Dominik Mysterio, Butch Vs. Tyler Bate, More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s not-so-live coverage of "WWE NXT!" We had some technical difficulties with our actual live coverage tonight, but if you missed the show, we're still here to let you know everything that went down.
- The show opened with a video package recapping Becky Lynch defeating Tiffany Stratton for the women's title last week. Then Lynch herself entered the ring and welcomed the crowd to "N-BEX-T." Lynch proceeded to do some poetry that would have made Heidenreich proud before putting over Stratton and offering her a rematch. Stratton came out and teased the rematch happening that night, but then said she needed a bigger stage and challenged Lynch to a match at No Mercy on 9/30. That match was later made official. Stratton continued to run down Lynch, who eventually started throwing punches, only to be attacked by Kiana James, who allied herself with Stratton.
- Some strung-together backstage/vignette segments aired. Tony D'Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo were seen backstage reflecting on their various challengers in unique Italian mobster style. No indication was given of who would get the next tag title shot. Afterward, Ilja Dragunov was interviewed briefly about his upcoming No Mercy match with Carmelo Hayes, but was interrupted by Lynch, who challenged Stratton and James to a 2-on-1 fight in the main event. Trick Williams was approached by Dominik Mysterio backstage. Mysterio appeared to be trying to sow dissent between Williams and Hayes, but Williams brushed him off.
- Butch defeated Tyler Bate to win Block A of the Global Heritage Invitational. Meta-Four were dressed up like "Matrix" characters to watch the GHI matches. This first one was fast-paced and hard-hitting, as you'd expect from these two. At one point they hit each other's signature moves, with Butch hitting Bate with a Sucker Punch and Bate hitting Butch with the Bitter End. Butch won with a variation on the finisher that commentary called the Better End after about 12 minutes.
Chase U victorious in both wrestling and fashion
- A vignette aired featuring Thea Hail going shopping with Jacy Jayne. Hail tried on a variety of outfits that utilizing increasing quantities of black leather. We didn't get to see the one they eventually settle on, as Thea will debut her new outfit next week.
- Duke Hudson defeated Joe Coffey to form a three-way tie at the top of Block B of the Global Heritage Invitational. Coffey controlled the majority of the contest and hit the Glasgow Send-Off, but he missed with All the Best for the Bells and Hudson rolled him up for the win after about four minutes. Nathan Frazer was interviewed backstage immediately afterward about the fact that he was now in a tie with Hudson and Coffey. Frazer suggested a triple threat match next week, but was informed that the triple threat would actually be happening later tonight. He rushed off to get ready.
- Commentary recaps Robert Stone's tweet putting over Von Wagner's injury after being attacked by Bron Breakker two weeks ago.
- Roxanne Perez defeated Lola Vice. Vice got a surprising amount of offense in this match, working over Perez' arm, countering Perez' moves frequently, and looking somewhat dominant. Commentary went hard in putting over the fact that this was a surprisingly strong showing from Vice, as well as talking a lot about the upcoming Women's Breakout Tournament. Vice countered Pop Rox into an arm submission, but Perez managed to turn that into a roll-up to get the desperation pin after a little over four minutes. Perez continued to sell her arm after the match.
Champion vs. Champion
- A vignette aired with Eddy Thorpe responding to Dijak attacking a tree last week. Thorpe said Dijak had been trying to avoid calling him a savage, but maybe there was a little savage in him. Dijak has desecrated sacred land and disrespected Thorpe's culture, so Thorpe wants him in a Strap Match so he can whip the skin off Dijak like Dijak whipped the bark from the tree. Thorpe said if Dijak wanted a savage, he's got one. Meanwhile, backstage, Lynch was in the locker room when Perez came in, still selling her arm. Lynch told Perez to keep doing what she's doing, and Perez said she's did what Becky did before — she got sick of people walking all over her. Becky said she knows the feeling. Perez offered to team with Lynch against Stratton and James tonight, but Lynch said Perez needed to take care of her arm.
- Carmelo Hayes vs. Dominik Mysterio ends in a no contest or maybe a disqualification after Ilja Dragunov interferes. Dragunov was on commentary for the match, which lasted about nine minutes bell to bell. Late in the match, while they battled on the outside, Hayes threw Mysterio into Dragunov, apparently not realizing Dragunov was there. Mysterio then deliberately threw Hayes into Dragunov before slapping Dragunov in the face and fleeing back into the ring. Dragunov chased him and hit the H-Bomb, then geared up for Torpedo Moscow, but Mysterio pulled Hayes into its path. As he retreated up the ramp, Mysterio was superkicked by Dragon Lee while Hayes and Dragunov argued in the ring.
- Lots of backstage/vignette stuff. Trick Williams was approached by Joe Gacy and Ava Raine, who also tried unsuccessfully to drive a wedge between Williams and Hayes. Andre Chase gave Duke Hudson a pep talk before his Global Heritage Invitational triple threat match. Bronco Nima, Lucien Prince, and Scrypts were in a vignette that saw them win money in an alleyway dice game and talk about how much they have in common, while Hank Walker and Tank Ledger did a backstage interviewer where they said they were going to feast on the tag division.
No Mercy goes Extreme
- Joe Coffey defeated Duke Hudson and Nate Frazer to win Block B of the Global Heritage Invitational. More fast-paced action here, about 13 minutes' worth. The match ended after Frazer spiked Hudson on his head with a rana, then hit him with a Phoenix Splash off the top rope. Before Frazer could get the pin, Coffey broke it up, threw Frazer out of the ring, and hit All the Best for the Bells on Hudson for the three-count. Afterward, Butch came to the ring to confront his fellow finalist — the winner of their match next week takes on Noam Dar at No Mercy.
- Another collection of backstage segments. Mustafa Ali was interviewed and angrily questioned why Dragon Lee is getting an "NXT" North American title match against Mysterio on "WWE Raw" even though Ali beat Lee to become #1 contender; he said he's going to do something about it. In the locker room, Stratton and James bonded and talked about their motives, and Stratton said she had a surprise for Lynch in the main event, while Lynch herself was seen getting ready. Then Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley were shown arguing about how they were betrayed by that rookie with the dumb name. Henley still believes he's a good guy, Briggs was mad at her about it, and then he exchanged words with a passing Baron Corbin, likely setting them up for a match. Finally, Hayes cut a backstage promo on Dragunov and said that next week, he's going to let Dragunov know where he stands.
- Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria defeated Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James. Stratton and James attacked Lynch during her entrance, which was Stratton's surprise, but Lyra Valkyria made the save and turned the contest into a tag match. After about 11 and a half minutes, Lynch hit James with the Manhandle Slam and Valkyria hit a splash off the top rope to get the pin. After the match, Stratton hit Lynch and Valkyria with a chair, then grabbed the women's title and posed above Lynch with it. She dropped the belt and left the ring, but Lynch got a mic and said if it's going to be like that, their match at No Mercy just became an Extreme Rules match. Stratton seemed to welcome the stipulation, and Lynch raised the title high as "NXT" went off the air.