AEW Dynamite Preview 9/20: Grand Slam Special, MJF Vs. Samoa Joe For AEW World Title

All Elite Wrestling returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City, this evening for the third annual "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" special. Four championship matches are penciled in for tonight's broadcast, including MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. The reigning ROH World Television Champion earned the right to challenge "The Salt of the Earth" for the gold after winning the Grand Slam World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Joe defeated Jeff Hardy, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Roderick Strong, respectively, to punch his ticket to the Grand Slam show.

The AEW Women's World Championship will also be on the line when titleholder Saraya faces Toni Storm. The former friends are set to collide after Storm overcame Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Hikaru Shida, and Nyla Rose in a number one contender's four-way bout last Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley defends the AEW International Championship against Rey Fénix, while fellow BCC member Claudio Castagnoli battles Eddie Kingston in a Winner Takes All match for the ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

And lastly, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will face each other in singles action for the first time ever. Le Sex Gods came face-to-face last Wednesday night, with the pair reminiscing about their history in AEW. Guevara went on to say that he needed to defeat Jericho in order to escape being in his shadow. Jericho responded by saying Guevara needed to beat him to get to the next level. However, the former AEW World Champion didn't think Guevara was ready.