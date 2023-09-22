WWE Hall Of Famer X-Pac On Most Important Career Moment & 'There's No Close Second'

Sean "X-Pac" Waltman had an unforgettable career filled with incredible matches and moments, whether as a singles star or being part of D-Generation X or the NWO. However, he still looks back to the start of his WWE career often, considering his famous victory over Razor Ramon his number one professional highlight.

"There's no close-second moment that was as important as that one was in my career," Waltman told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "Really in my life too, that was so huge it was life-changing, the trajectory of my life changed because of that moment, it was huge. It had so much impact it was a unique way of introducing somebody." Rather than WWE spending weeks putting together vignettes for Waltman, he instantly caught the attention of the wrestling world by beating one of WWE's established names in what most people thought would be a squash. It helped to create interest in him as a character, proving how much could be achieved in a single match, with Waltman never looking back.

Nowadays, WWE tends to book things on a week-by-week basis with shows sometimes changing while they happen. However, Waltman admitted that he knew about the Ramon victory weeks out, which allowed him to plan things ahead of time. "It was after I got the big win I went to Japan for a couple of weeks and did a super junior tournament to finish up my obligations," he said. "It wasn't a great match, he just beat the sh*t out of me, man, and then just slipped on a banana peel with the moonsault, right?"



