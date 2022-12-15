Sean Waltman Contrasts His Win Over Razor Ramon With Action Andretti's AEW Dynamite Victory

On the December 14 Winter is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite," Chris Jericho looked to get back on track after losing the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli a few days prior at ROH Final Battle. To do this, he took on a wrestler by the name of Action Andretti, who was competing in his fifth match with the company. Andretti had previously suffered four losses on "Dark" and "Dark Elevation," however, the streak of losses has come to a shocking end after a match that went nearly 10 minutes. Chris Jericho was defeated by Andretti after he nailed Jericho with a running Shooting Star Press, leading the crowd to burst out in cheers.

Nearly 30 years ago, Razor Ramon took on The Kid in a match, with most fans expecting Ramon to walk away with a quick victory. However, that did not happen. The Kid, who is now known today as WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, wound up hitting Ramon with a Moonsault and pinned Ramon for three. Following Andretti's victory over Jericho, Waltman contrasted his win over Ramon with Andretti's fresh victory on Twitter. "I just got the s*** beat out of me by Scott, before he charged the corner, I moved & hit the moonsault body block. I got zero offense in before that. Chris had a competitive match with Andretti before putting him over."

This match saw The Kid start being referred to as The 1-2-3 Kid — a man who later became X-Pac. As X-Pac, he would become a key part of the D-Generation X faction, and even saw himself be part of the NWO faction in WCW. Waltman won the WWE Tag Team Championships four times among many other titles, with his match against Ramon being important for his WWE career.