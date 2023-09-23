Bobby Fish Talks 'Fake Tough Guys,' Names 3 Wrestlers He'd Want In A Bar Fight

While appearing on the "K100 w/ Konnan & Disco" podcast, former WWE and AEW wrestler Bobby Fish was questioned about how many "shoot tough guys" were in the locker room today compared to ten or fifteen years ago. "Very few," Fish said. "Very few. I think you got a lot of fake tough guys."

Fish, who defeated Boateng Prempeh in his first boxing fight last November, was then asked which wrestlers he would like by his side if he were in a bar fight. "Easy, hands down, if I can go from any timeframe for me, it's Haku, it's Brock Lesnar, and it's Kurt Angle," the former Undisputed Era member revealed.

After revealing his list of three wrestlers, the former "NXT" Tag Team Champion put forward three present-day stars he would want with him during a bar brawl.

"So I'm very partial to this one because I've rolled with him and I know his skill level, but Kyle O'Reilly for one ... Kyle, for sure," Fish disclosed. "I don't see how you could leave out Matt Riddle. Legitimate tough guy. Legitimate skillset ... Man, he's passed. He's passed away. One because he's a legitimate tough guy, and two because he literally was the guy that would give you the shirt off his back, but Jay Briscoe. Jamin Pugh."

Last month, WWE Hall of Famer Ted Dibiase put together his own list of legitimate tough guys in the wrestling business. "The Million Dollar Man" named former WWE Tag Team Champion Haku as well as the late "Dirty" Dick Murdoch and the late "Dr. Death" Steve Williams.

