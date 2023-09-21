D-Von Dudley Opens Up About Signing WWE Legends Deals With Bubba Ray

It was recently reported that the Dudley Boyz had signed legends deals with WWE. During an interview with Mike Johnson at PWInsider, D-Von Dudley confirmed that he and Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) had inked special contracts with the promotion.

"It was a few months back," Dudley said. "So I was very shocked when I saw reports that we had signed a legends deal because it made it seem like we had signed it that day or that we had just signed it, and we didn't. We signed it, and the Dudley Boyz will now be new action figures, in video games, it's more merchandise. That, I'm happy to say, we did sign a legends deal, and we'll see what happens from there.

"I don't have any plans on going back to WWE. I don't think WWE has any plans on bringing me back, which is fine. I had a good run there. My run was longer than I ever expected, and I'm very grateful and happy with everything I accomplished there. I have no ill feelings for anyone there. I wasn't happy on how things transpired towards the end because, in my opinion, it should have never been done, but it is what it is, and it happens. I'm happy we can still do some business in terms of a legends deal and we can go from there and see what it's all about."

Dudley first joined WWE with Bubba Ray in 1999. After many successful years, the WWE Hall of Famers left the organization in 2005 before joining Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling). The former ECW stars would return to WWE in 2015 for one last brief run. Dudley announced that he had parted ways with WWE earlier this year after working as a backstage producer since 2016.

