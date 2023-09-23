AEW's Willow Nightingale On The Worst Thing That Can Happen In A Wrestling Match

In order for a professional wrestling match to go smoothly, a lot of separate elements need to come together seamlessly. While there are many things that could potentially cause trouble, AEW star Willow Nightingale recently revealed what she feels is the single biggest thing that can go wrong during a match (via WrestleZone).

"I think the worst thing that can happen in a match is you or your opponent get hurt," Nightingale said. "You could have an absolute stinker of a match and beat yourself up about it, and that's still not as bad as somebody walking away hurt. Because at the end of the day, we want to win, but not at the cost of somebody's health."

Nightingale experienced this first-hand back in May, during her match against Mercedes Mone at NJPW STRONG Resurgence for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship. The former WWE star was set to win the match, with Mone making an on-the-fly call that Nightingale should win the title after Mone suffered an ankle injury in the bout.

"Obviously, a bunch of naughty words went through my head, like ... 'Oh no, this is bad,'" Nightingale continued. "At the end of the day, I think remaining [professional] and just trying to find a way to get through the curtain ... as safely as possible and as smoothly as possible is something we all have programmed in us to do, and I think that I did that as best as I could that night."

Because of how things happened, Nightingale remembers the victory as "bittersweet." However, the AEW star was moved by the level of support from the fans that night and recalls Mone being incredibly professional about the situation. As of writing, Mone has yet to return from her ankle injury.