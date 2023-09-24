Taya Valkyrie Reflects On Time Spent In WWE's NXT, Atmosphere In AEW

During a recent appearance on "AEW Unrestricted," Taya Valkyrie opened up about her short stint on "WWE NXT" and how she, as well as fans, struggled with her name change.

"People don't like change, especially when they've known someone for so long," Valkyrie said. "But, you know, I was given the ball and I tried to run with it. I tried to run with it and I did my best under the circumstances. I'll be the first to admit I was there at a very crazy time, not only within that company, but also within the world that we exist in. I don't think I was given a fair chance at all, but just like I said, I have to hold on to those moments when I was super happy and when I was super excited."

Valkyrie added, "I've said this in an interview before, I remember saying to John when I first started that I was Charlie from 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' when I walked through those doors. I actually bought myself a copy of the book because I wanted to remember how I felt on that day knowing that there are going to be days that are going to be horrible and sad, and guess what? That did happen. I just had to remind everybody of who I was, and that's exactly what I did, and I was so determined, and I knew it would work out and it did."