AEW's Saraya Reaches Out To Recently Released WWE Star

Following the news that Emma was released by WWE earlier today, AEW star Saraya (who formerly appeared in WWE as Paige) posted a message to X saying hello to her former opponent and tag team partner. Emma and Paige previously shared the ring many times, including a 2013 "WWE NXT" match to crown the first "WWE NXT" Women's Champion. Today, many credit Emma and Paige for helping to kick off the company's "Women's Revolution" with another acclaimed match the following year at WWE NXT Arrival — the developmental brand's first major event on the WWE Network.

Following Paige's "NXT" Championship victory, she would go on to team with Emma for a short time. Additionally, they would later find themselves on opposite sides of the ring on the main roster, with singles matches on "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Main Event," as well as a number of tag bouts over the years.

Today marks the end of Emma's second run with WWE. The 34-year-old first signed with WWE in 2011, and Emma remained with the company until she was released in October 2017. She then spent time performing for Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor before she was eventually re-hired last year. Saraya's tweet seems to indicate her hope that Emma will come to AEW, or possibly that the two will lock up somewhere else.

Between 2018 and last year, Saraya was forced to retire due to an accumulation of neck injuries. She first joined AEW at last year's AEW Grand Slam, going on to make her ring return against Dr. Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear several months later.