AEW's Willow Nightingale Talks Special Connection With ROH Women's Champ Athena

Whether it's AEW, ROH, or just pro wrestling in general, no one seems to have as much joy doing what they're doing as Willow Nightingale. And it's not hard to be happy when you're in Nightingale's shoes, finding herself a strong contributor in AEW and ROH, and earlier this year the first-ever NJPW Strong Women's Champion, after she defeated Mercedes Mone. But for all that success, the most notoriety Nightingale has received in the past year is when she's battled against ROH Women's Champion Athena. In an interview with "WrestleZone," Nightingale gushed about her work with Athena, particularly their match in the main event of Death Before Dishonor in July, which Nightingale ranks as a career highlight.

"In ring, I have a very special connection to Athena," Nightingale said. "We have very good chemistry. I think she is the perfect foil for my happy-go-lucky, cheery self. She is very hard-hitting and pulls that out of me. I just think it is maybe my favorite or best match of my life, so far."

The Death Before Dishonor bout was the second acclaimed bout Athena and Nightingale have had in 2023, after the two first collided in the main event of the second episode of "ROH On HonorClub" in March. Unfortunately for Willow, Athena would defeat her on both occasions, as the ROH Women's Champion has continued her run of domination across the promotion, setting the record for the longest reigning ROH Women's Championship reign and most successful defenses.

