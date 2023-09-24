Former WWE & AEW Star Bobby Fish Talks About Feeling Like A Visitor In Locker Room

Having begun his career about two decades ago back in 2003, Bobby Fish has seen the inside of many professional wrestling locker rooms. While speaking with Konnan and Disco Inferno on "K100," Fish opened up about his experiences in various locker rooms and the differences between the past and present environments.

"I feel like I'm a visitor. I don't feel like this is necessarily my crowd or these are my people," Fish said. "When I came up, I took pride in the fact that I've been an athlete my whole life."

Fish argues that there are wrestlers who are uncoordinated and clumsy, and he didn't quite enjoy sharing the ring with them.

"Being an athlete was almost a requirement [back then], and nowadays, I'm not saying there's not space for everybody but the names I'll leave out," Fish said. "There are some really uncoordinated, clumsy people that I've had the displeasure of working with."

Fish has appeared in a number of promotions across the globe, including AEW, Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling NOAH, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and IMPACT Wrestling. He is perhaps best known for featuring in WWE between 2017 and 2021, as a member of Undisputed Era alongside Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong, and is a two-time "NXT" Tag Team Champion.

Although he may not be exclusive to any company as of writing, Fish has kept himself busy on the independent scene. He most recently appeared at Atomic League Wrestling's We Wear The Crown event on August 27, where he lost his ALW Next Level Championship in a Triple Threat match.

