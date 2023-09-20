Bobby Fish On AEW Offering 'Too Much Freedom' & Why Inmates Can't Run The Asylum

During a recent appearance on "K100," multi-time tag team champion Bobby Fish addressed the biggest difference he saw in going from "WWE NXT" to AEW.

"Quite a lot less structure," Fish said. "Quite a bit more freedom, which at first, I think a lot of the boys, you kind of welcome it. But then you experience it for a little while and it gets a little frustrating, to be totally honest."

"I think some people did have way too much stroke, for sure, but I think some of those people, that's how they operate and that's how they get over," he continued. "Those people are just gonna be who they're gonna be. I'm not one of them. You know, I couldn't tell you the difference between a Democrat and a Republican. I don't play that game. I always let my physical speak for itself because I've been doing athletics my whole life."

Fish elaborated that he thinks AEW is closer to having "too much" freedom.

"I do think that there's a middle ground where there's too much structure, there's not enough structure, and there's a sweet spot in the middle. I don't think AEW — I think they're closer to maybe too much freedom, and the boys sometimes need to be saved from the boys. They're their own worst enemy."