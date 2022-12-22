Bobby Fish Compares Structure In NXT And AEW

Bobby Fish has had the experience of working with both WWE and AEW, seeing the positives and negatives that come from being part of both companies. The structure of each company is different, with WWE tending to have more rules in comparison to AEW's open and relaxed creative process.

Fish admitted to Fightful that during his time in "WWE NXT," The Undisputed Era was able to cut their own promos and say what they wanted, which was a positive for him that also bled into how the group felt after joining AEW.

"We got outlines and like a bullet point sort of thing ... The production people joked about 'they're one take UE,' 'cause literally backstage stuff took us one to two takes because it was locker room talk, it was like the boys just bullsh**ting after a game," he said. "So, I don't know that we felt any new freedom because we never felt handcuffed prior."

WWE's structure is something that can often lead to complaints that the product is micromanaged, but Fish believes they as a group didn't feel that way. He thought that The Undisputed Era were "Hunter's guys." Triple H was heavily involved in things happening at "NXT" throughout that time, and it led to a close bond, which is something many wrestlers have spoken about.

"I played sports through most of my life and there's certain coaches I've played for, like, I've played for my own success, but I wanted their approval as well," he said. "I would dare to say that Hunter was kind of that with us there. We knew he took pride in what he had with us, and we took pride in the same way."