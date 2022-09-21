Road Dogg Makes Observation About Inmates Running The Asylum At AEW

Road Dogg thinks that AEW is getting in its own way.

The latest episode of the "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast was about 2007 and Road Dogg thinks that in the same way TNA had too much talent for the amount of TV time they had, AEW is committing a similar error across its programming, especially the company's Friday night show, "Rampage."

"I think as far as [AEW] go, you could for dang sure put on a really good show on Friday night if you wanted to," Road Dogg said, noting that AEW should be utilizing what he describes as "Wednesday Night Talents" as the two hours provided by "Dynamite" isn't quite enough for the growing list of marquee talents.

"I just don't think they use theirs wisely."

While AEW is not quite as signing-happy as it was during the first few years of the company, 2021 especially, they are still reportedly in talks with talent like Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE). This is despite the fact that numerous talents seem to go weeks without major TV time.

In 2021, AEW launched "Rampage" in August of last year. The show provides limited time as it is often an hour, though some special episodes have run two hours.

"The inmates can only run the asylum for so long and that's how I feel about that," Road Dogg concluded.

Road Dogg was recently rehired by WWE, taking over for Jeff Jarrett as WWE Senior Vice Presidents of Live Events, not long after publicly begging AEW Owner Tony Khan for a job earlier this summer.

