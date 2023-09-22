WWE SmackDown Preview 9/22: Asuka Challenges Iyo Sky For WWE Women's Championship

IYO SKY will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Asuka tonight on "WWE SmackDown" at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. At WWE SummerSlam 2023 — the same night that SKY cashed in her women's Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Women's Championship — Asuka lost the belt to Bianca Belair in a triple threat match that also involved Charlotte Flair. Asuka is now attempting to reclaim the title. She managed to gain some momentum last Friday night by triumphing over SKY's Damage CTRL teammate Bayley in singles action following a distraction by Shotzi.

Meanwhile, WWE is advertising that Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have their sights set on John Cena. The 16-time world champion was attacked by Uso and Sikoa on "The Grayson Waller Effect" seven nights ago. AJ Styles eventually came to Cena's rescue after Uso cost him his match against The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor earlier in the broadcast. Cena is scheduled to be at the Desert Diamond Arena tonight as part of his run of appearances on the blue brand show until the end of October.

And lastly, LWO's Santos Escobar and reigning WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio are set to take on the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) in tag team action. On last Friday night's show, Dawkins, Ford, and their new associate Bobby Lashley attacked the LWO after the Street Profits had defeated Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.