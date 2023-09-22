Mark Henry Explains Why He Sees Top AEW Star As Modern-Day Stone Cold Steve Austin

During a recent episode of "Busted Open," WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry assessed MJF's current position at the top of AEW and whether he's a babyface or a heel. Henry then likened the reigning AEW World Champion to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

"Steve Austin wasn't a babyface," Henry said. "He was just a hell of an entertaining wrestler that whatever story he was trying to tell, he can reel your a** in. Max is, in a way, kind of the same right now."

Bully Ray responded, "Even when you think Max is being such a nice guy, and you're kind of like, 'Well, is he being a little too nice?' Like [Wednesday] night with the kid, I popped so hard. Max turns around, he sees the little kid, they're doing the Bret Hart thing. Max probably sees a little bit of himself in that little kid. He gives him the scarf and then he whispers in the kid's ear. That is typical Max. You think he's going to be so sugary sweet and nice, and then he whispers in the kid's ear and the kid's like, 'I'm adopted?' What a huge pop from me."

For the first time during his AEW run, MJF has been booked in the babyface role ever since his unlikely partnership with Adam Cole took off earlier this summer. After they failed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship, MJF agreed to defend his "Triple B" against Cole at AEW All In London. Even though MJF retained, their friendship only grew and they went on to capture the ROH World Tag Team Championship at AEW All Out.

