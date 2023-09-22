Chris Jericho Weighs In On Former AEW Protégé, Sammy Guevara

During a recent appearance on "Superstar Crossover," former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was asked for his thoughts on Sammy Guevera's ceiling or maximum potential within AEW.

"I think he has the potential to be a world champion," Jericho said. "That's the thing about what we've been able to do in AEW over the last four years is build so many names that came from basically nowhere into legit main-eventers. You talk about Sammy Guevara, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, and MJF, and all these types of guys. That's something we knew we had to do right out of the gate because AEW became very popular very quickly. But, in order to sustain the popularity, you have to create as many stars as you possibly can. Britt Baker's another, there's so many too, Kris Statlander."

This interview was, of course, recorded mere hours before Jericho battled Guevara on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on Wednesday. After a 15-minute contest, Jericho emerged victorious. But afterward, Guevara opted to low-blow his former partner and seemingly aligned with Don Callis, a recent enemy of Jericho's.

Prior to their first singles match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Jericho and Guevara had been aligned since 2019. Over the course of those four years, they teamed up nearly 30 times as The Inner Circle, The Jericho Appreciation Society, and under the moniker "Le Sex Gods." While they weren't ever able to capture tag team gold together, Guevara was able to hold the TNT Championship on three different occasions.

