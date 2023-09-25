Booker T Says This Released WWE Star Has Something 'Unique, Special'

Following the latest round of WWE talent releases on Thursday, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took a closer look at those affected by the talent cuts — including former 24/7 Champion Elias, who signed with WWE in 2014. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker commended Elias for weaving his musical talents into his wrestling work –- something Booker believes set Elias apart from his peers in WWE.

"I liked Elias. He's a guy that I really thought had something unique, special, different than just about everybody on the roster," Booker said. "He was multi-talented –- a guy who, of course, was a wrestler, but I loved the performance side of Elias as far as him being able to sing and play that guitar. I really thought that was his meal ticket. I thought that was his bread and butter that really could have taken him to superstar level."

While Elias appeared to have the potential to move up the ranks in WWE, Booker believes Elias may have struggled to fully embrace his musical persona as he simultaneously tried to balance his role as a wrestler. Regardless of where Elias ends up next, though, Booker hopes Elias is able to lean into music more.

"I don't know him from a personal standpoint or anything, but if he can still tap into his music, I think his career is definitely something that he can create and make of his own," Booker said.

Prior to his WWE departure, Elias' last match occurred in May, where he competed in a battle royal to determine the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Elias also seemingly found a musical partner in the form of Matt Riddle late last year, but after Riddle reportedly failed another wellness test, he was written off of television.

