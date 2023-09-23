The Rock Shares Video Of Return Entrance On WWE SmackDown: 'You Can Feel The Mana'

The Rock makes his return on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" and poses for the crowd on the turnbuckle. WWE
By Daisy Ruth/

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made his return to "WWE SmackDown" last Friday; one week later, he has shared a behind-the-scenes video of the moment his music hit and the Colorado crowd went wild. The Rock posted the video to X, formerly known as Twitter, and said it was one of the loudest crowd reactions he had ever heard in his career. The Rock said you could feel the "mana" — spiritual power or energy — in the crowd and backstage before he made his entrance, strutting through gorilla position as a friend filmed him with an iPhone.

"These reactions get louder, crazier and more special every time the music hits. 14,000 of you erupted like it was 100,000," Rock wrote in the post.

The movie star returned to the show named after his catchphrase alongside former "SmackDown" commentator Pat McAfee after appearing on the latter's ESPN program. The Rock addressed his scrapped WrestleMania plans with Roman Reigns on McAfee's show before appearing on "SmackDown" to deliver a People's Elbow to Austin Theory. He even crossed paths with former "Once In A Lifetime" rival John Cena backstage. The surprise return helped the show crack 2,500,000 viewers for just the sixth time in 2023. Though the Hollywood writer's strike that is keeping Cena with WWE for the foreseeable future rolls on, there are no reported plans for The Rock to make any more appearances as of this writing.

