Darby Allin Calls 2023 AEW Match A 'Full Circle Moment'

AEW is gearing up to return to Seattle for a second time this year to present the first-ever WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1. During a recent interview with "BJ & Migs Daily Podcast," Seattle's own Darby Allin recalled the "full-circle" moment he experienced when AEW debuted in Seattle in January.

"We've only been to Seattle with AEW once before and that was an amazing, amazing night," Allin recalled. "That was definitely a full-circle moment because I remember being broke as a joke, riding the metro bus and watching the Sonics play. It's one of those moments where everything that you've done led you to that point. It was really emotional. I was like, 'Man, there was a time I never even thought I'd be capable of doing any of this.'"

In the main event of the January 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Allin defeated Samoa Joe to capture his second AEW TNT Championship. Confetti fell from the ceiling as Allin celebrated a championship victory in his hometown. However, that reign only lasted 28 days before Joe regained it in a No Holds Barred match.

Allin has spent the summer trying to regain the gold in a feud with Luchasaurus and Christian Cage. The 30-year-old will have another shot at repeating history in Seattle when he challenges Cage for the TNT title in a two-out-of-three falls match at WrestleDream. This comes after Cage officially won the title by pinning Luchasaurus in a three-way bout on Saturday's "Collision."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "BJ & Migs Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.