Booker T Weighs In On Shelton Benjamin's Career Prospects After WWE Release

During a recent episode of "Hall of Fame," Booker T assessed what could be next for Shelton Benjamin following his WWE release on September 21.

"We just celebrated Shelton Benjamin's 20th anniversary maybe three or four months ago," Booker T said. "A lot of guys don't get afforded that opportunity, so Shelton got 20 years out of it and I think just because he may be released as a talent doesn't mean that he can't find his way back as, you know, a producer, trainer, coach, whatnot. So, I think Shelton has a whole lot of options. One thing about Shelton, he was definitely highly valued in the company. He was very highly respected also for what he accomplished not just in the WWE, but what he did in college before he got there... I think Shelton's going to be okay, that's just my opinion."

Even if Benjamin doesn't make some kind of return to WWE, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer could see Benjamin getting picked up by AEW or making a return to Japan for more tours.

"It would be a nice pickup [for AEW], as well as he always can go back to Japan and do that gig over there three months out of the year, come back, go home, three months, that type of deal. So I think Shelton's options are open just because he's kept himself in shape. Shelton's not one of those guys you've ever heard in the press, in the news as far as some kind of scandal going on or anything like that."

Benjamin's second WWE run lasted from 2017 through 2023. During that time, he won the "Raw" Tag Team Championship alongside Cedric Alexander.

