Thunder Rosa Comments On Feeling Shocked Following Dolph Ziggler's WWE Release

Dolph Ziggler was one of WWE's longest-tenured performers of the modern era. That status took a turn on September 21 though, as Ziggler found himself caught in the latest wave of WWE talent releases. Following news of Ziggler's release, several wrestlers issued their support to the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion. For former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, her immediate reaction simmered in disbelief.

"That's the one that I was the most shocked [by]," Rosa said on "Busted Open Radio." "First of all, he's like the nicest human being. I've seen him a couple times at the airport and he remembers your name. He's super sweet. For me, it was one of those guys that I never thought that [WWE] were going to let go because he always played ball."

While Ziggler's placement on the card often fluctuated, Rosa believes "The Showoff" always brought forth his best efforts while enjoying himself at the same time. In the process, Ziggler also elevated the stars around him. For those reasons, Rosa felt confident that WWE would be compelled to keep Ziggler aboard for the entirety of his wrestling career.

"For me, when I used to watch him, one of the things that I really enjoy as a worker is how impeccable his work was, and how great he makes all his opponents look the way that he sold, the way that he told the story. He seemed to have fun [with] what he was doing, regardless if it was little or not too much. I never really saw him being that type of person that would be complaining on social media about the lack of opportunities," Rosa said. "Every time that he had an opportunity, he ran with it, and he did what he needed to do."

