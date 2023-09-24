Spoilers For 9/23 ROH Tapings

Another edition of Ring of Honor was taped after Saturday's "AEW Collision" at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, and the Mogul Embassy clearly made a statement on the upcoming program.

According to PWInsider, the show was headlined by Brian Cage getting a victory over Metalik, while former ROH Six Man Tag Champions The Gates of Agony defeated The Iron Savages, formerly known as Bear Country, fresh off the Savages' loss to AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and Gates of Agony's recent loss to Hangman Page & The Young Bucks. Young upstart Billie Starkz was also in action against Lady Frost.

The big news coming out of the taping is former ROH World Tag Team Champion Jimmy Jacobs wrestling his first official ROH event since 2015 in a losing effort to Shane Taylor. Jacobs had taken part in the ROH World Title #1 Contender Battle Royal at the original All In in 2018, but that event wasn't an official ROH event. Jacobs lost a No Disqualification Match to BJ Whitmer at ROH Supercard of Honor IX in his final official ROH appearance.

Here are the full spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

-Gravity def. Lee Johnson

-Ethan Page def. Rohit Raju

-Billie Starkz def. Lady Frost

-Action Andretti & Darius Martin def. The Outrunners

-Leyla Hirsch def. Laynie Luck

-Shane Taylor def. Jimmy Jacobs

-Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Trenton Tormenta, Ren Jones & Xavier Walker

-Griff Garrison & Cole Karter def. The Infantry

-Mercedes Martinez def. Allysin Kay

-The Gates of Agony def. The Iron Savages

-Brian Cage def. Metalik