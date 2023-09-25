Matt Riddle Reportedly Gaining Interest From MMA World Following WWE Release

Matt Riddle took to social media last week to announce that he was no longer contracted to WWE. According to veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, interest in the former WWE United States Champion has been shown outside of the professional wrestling business.

"I do also know that Riddle has got at least one major MMA promotion, if not more, that are interested in bringing him back to MMA," Meltzer said on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show. "So it's going to be an interesting one. It's going to be interesting to see what he does."

Before becoming a pro wrestler, Riddle fought in Ultimate Fighting Championship and Titan FC. His professional MMA record currently stands at eight wins and three losses. Riddle also has two no-contests on his record from his time in UFC, against Chris Clements and Che Mills, respectively, because his victories over those opponents were reversed after testing positive for cannabis. His UFC deal was terminated after his fight with Mills because of a second failed post-match drug test. Riddle's most recent MMA fight took place at Titan FC 27 in February 2014, with "The Original Bro" defeating Michael Kuiper via submission.

WWE reportedly dismissed Riddle because he blew too many chances off-screen. He was allegedly involved in an incident at New York JFK airport earlier this month where he accused a police officer of sexually assaulting him. Riddle first signed for WWE in 2018 after working on the independent scene. His final match with the promotion before being released occurred on "WWE Raw" earlier this month, when he and Drew McIntyre were beaten in a Tornado Tag Team Match by The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar).

