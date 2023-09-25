WWE Raw Preview 9/25: Undisputed Tag Title Match, Cody Rhodes To Appear, More

The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and Damian Priest will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Owens and Zayn lost the tag belts to Bálor and Priest in a Steel City Street Fight at WWE Payback 2023 earlier this month. On last week's show, Jey Uso, whom Owens says he does not trust, appeared to turn down The Judgment Day's offer to join their stable by landing superkicks on Bálor, Priest, and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio during his main event loss against Drew McIntyre. Will Uso have some involvement in this evening's tag team title clash?

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is set to open "Raw" tonight. "The American Nightmare" will speak after defeating The Judgment Day's Mysterio in a one-on-one clash seven nights ago. And speaking of "Dirty" Dom, he will put the "NXT" North American Championship on the line this evening against Dragon Lee. During a backstage confrontation last week, Lee told Mysterio that he was going to leave "Raw" with the belt.

A "Miz TV" segment is also penciled in for this evening's broadcast. The Miz is set to interview McIntyre following "The Scottish Warrior's" victory over Uso last week. Also, Shinsuke Nakamura will speak after Seth "Freakin" Rollins said that the Japanese star could choose the time, place, and stipulation for a WWE World Heavyweight Championship rematch; Rollins retained the gold against Nakamura at WWE Payback 2023. And lastly, Bronson Reed will battle Alpha Academy's Otis in singles action.