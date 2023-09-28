D-Von Dudley Discusses Why He Became A WWE Producer In Spite Of Not Wanting To Retire

D'Von Dudley transitioned into the role of backstage producer in WWE following his first retirement from the squared circle in 2016. However, the WWE Hall of Famer may have continued wrestling if the opportunities were there at the time. During a recent interview with PWInsider Elite, Dudley discussed his reason for accepting the behind-the-scenes gig instead of continuing to wrestle.

"I wasn't ready to retire. I remember going to Triple H and telling him I wasn't ready, and he pulled me aside and said, 'The old man [Vince McMahon], he wanted both of you [The Dudley Boyz], and this and that... I remember saying to him, 'Do I have a choice?'"

Ultimately, Dudley accepted the role as he was going through a divorce at the time and wanted to be there for his son. Continuing to wrestle outside of WWE would have meant him potentially having to fly to Japan for bookings, and he wanted to be close to home. The backstage role also offered him stability, as he didn't feel confident about pursuing a career on the independent circuit.

"AEW wasn't around then, and TNA was on its last legs. So there was really nowhere to go, and I just felt that the smartest choice was to take the offer and become a producer. But it was always lingering in the back of my mind, will I get back in the ring?"

Dudley recently came out of retirement for Impact Wrestling's 1000th show, which saw him reform Team 3D with Bully Ray. He appears to be out of retirement, but fans shouldn't expect to see D'Von Dudley in WWE anytime soon.